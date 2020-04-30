Illinois superintendent cancels all in person graduations.

ROCKFORD, Ill (WIFR) --- Illinois Superintendent Carmen Ayala sent out a statement on Wednesday, effectively cancelling all in person graduation ceremonies.
This includes drive through celebrations, small events, and any other multi person events.
Superintendent Ayala is encouraging virtual celebrations.
In the statement, Ayala says "We need to remember that no matter how devastating it feels to miss these sacred rites of spring, the health and safety of our students, families, and communities must remain our top priority."