Illinois state officials announce 250 new cases of COVID-19, including 4 deaths

Illinois Department of Public Health Officials announced 250 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. This now brings the state's total to 1,535 in 32 counties. 4 new deaths were also announced, bringing the state total to 16. (MGN Image)
Updated: Tue 4:34 PM, Mar 24, 2020

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 250 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including four deaths; a Chicago resident in his 50s, two Cook County residents both in their 60s, and a DuPage County resident in her 90s. These new deaths bring the state total to 16.

Grundy County is now reporting a case. This brings the total number of cases to 1,535 in 32 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years old.

Officials also say 11,485 people have been tested for the coronavirus. This averages out to around 2,000 tests per day. 91.7% of all cases have come from Cook, DuPage and Lake Counties

No new cases were reported in the Stateline.

 