Pritzker: Illinois sees first week-to-week drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, phased reopening details coming soon

During the Monday COVID-19 press briefing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that details on a phased reopening plan are in the works. He also released new and slightly lower hospitalizations in the state.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, as of midnight Sunday night, 4,493 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, compared to 4,672 hospitalized as of April 26. The number of hospitalizations had been rising every week before since at least April 5.

Of those who are in the hospital, Pritzker said virus patients are taking up 33% of the state’s 3,681 ICU beds, and 22% of the state’s available ventilators, or 763 virus patients on ventilators as of Sunday night.

In the past 24 hours, Illinois has seen 2,341 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 46 additional deaths​. The newly announced deaths was the lowest one-day death toll in the state since April 19.

While Pritzker says it was encouraging news, he cautioned against using any single day’s figures as signs of a trend.

“I would just encourage everybody to look at these things on a multi-day basis, taking maybe a three-, five-, or seven-day average,” he said. “When I saw this number today, I was hopeful that this was the beginning or the continuation of a trend that I’ve been praying for, but I think I think one day is not a helpful number to look at.”

A plan is in the works as Illinois is looking to gradually reopen more businesses and put an ease on restrictions in the near future.

“You don’t have to wait until May 30,” he said. “We’ve been thinking about this and working on it for some time now to make sure that we’re going to give people a view into how the phases might work and how many phases there are and what would work in each phase."

This topic was brought to attention as nearby states, including Indiana have introduced phased reopening plans. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb moved most of Indiana into Phase 2 of a 5-Phase plan. This phase allows for more limited gatherings, eases some travel restrictions and allows more non-essential businesses to reopen.

IDPH officials say that the percentage of positive cases in Illinois continues to drop each day, with 19.2% of COVID-19 tests coming back positive. This comes as more cases of COVID-19 are being reported each day because of the more widely-available testing statewide.

While there are more ventilators and ICU beds available more each day, Gov. Pritzker says that a prolonged stretch of decline in terms of the number of cases and hospitalizations would be required to ease restrictions.