The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 2,724 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 108 deaths.

That brings the state’s totals to 1,795 deaths and 39,658 positive cases. Patients range in age from younger than one to older than 100.

Those totals include the deaths of a Boone County man in his 60s and a Whiteside County person in their 90s.

Cook County, again, saw the largest death increase – more than 80 reported in the last 24 hours.