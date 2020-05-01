Illinois retailers highlight efforts to keep shoppers safe

Retailers across Illinois say they'll take extra steps to keep their customers and employees safe and hope you'll return the favor.

As part of Governor J.B. Pritzker's revised stay-at-home order, more retailers are on the "essential" list, providing critical goods and services to the area. Clothing, sporting goods and other stores can re-open for curbside pickup of phone or online orders.

The Illinois Retail Merchants Association says certain guidelines must be followed.

All shoppers and employees - anyone over the age of 2 who can medically tolerate a mask - must wear a facial covering while inside stores. The mask should cover both the mouth and the nose.

Stores must restrict the number of people allowed inside at any given time. That should be either 50 percent of capacity or five people per 1,000 square feet.

If possible, stores should have one-way aisles. Customers should be notified by signs or floor markings.

Stores and customers should stop using reusable bags.

All customers and employees should be alerted to social distancing and store or state requirements through in-store signs, public service announcements or advertisements.

"While this new order will give many businesses that were initially forced to shutter a narrow opportunity to avoid permanent closure, the future of our state depends on all of us adapting to a new reality sooner rather than later and the retail industry is proud to have pioneered many of the new social distancing requirements that are now going into effect," said Rob Karr, president & CEO, Illinois Retailer Merchants Association. "We look forward to continued collaboration with the Governor and the legislature on a comprehensive strategy to re-start the entire retail sector in the very near future. This strategy must include the long-term changes necessary to provide goods and services to Illinoisans in a world changed by COVID-19."

