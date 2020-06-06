Illinois reports 975 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 975 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 72 additional confirmed deaths.

- Boone County: 1 male 70s

- Champaign County: 1 male 40s

- Cook County: 1 teen, 3 males 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

- Jackson County: 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- Macon County: 1male 70s

- McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s

- Will County: 1 female 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 126,890 cases, including 5,864 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,155 specimens for a total of 1,022,074. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 30–June 5 is 5.5%

Some Illinois offices open, while others remain closed

Some Illinois employees have returned to work, but many state offices have not reopened since they closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Secretary of State Jesse White is the first elected official to reopen offices in the state.

White opened driver services offices this week allowing people to obtain or renew licenses in person. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the comptroller, treasurer and attorney general's offices still have some people working in the office, and some working from home.

Grants to help historic preservation groups hurt by pandemic

An Illinois historic preservation group is providing financial help to 13 nonprofit organizations that suffered financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The groups selected to receive one-time $2,000 grants from Landmarks Illinois were chosen out of nearly 100 applicants. Landmarks Illinois President and CEO Bonnie McDonald says the money will provide financial relief and help the organizations continue to care for historic places.

The organizations include museums, historic buildings or community centers that lost revenue when they were forced to close, such as the Egyptian Theater in DeKalb and the historic Lorraine Theatre in Hoopeston.