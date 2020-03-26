Illinois reports 673 new cases of COVID-19, 7 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 673 new cases of COVID-19, including seven deaths.

The newest victims are a man in his 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s.

This brings the total number of cases in Illinois to 2,538, with 26 deaths.

In his daily press briefing, Governor J.B. Pritzker also announced the Trump administration’s approval of the state’s Disaster Declaration on Thursday.

This new agreement makes federal funding available for local governments in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, federal funding will also be allotted for crisis counseling and the expansion of telehealth and hospital resources.

Pritzker mentioned the filing of a second declaration to give Illinoisans access to individuals services from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

State officials also announced a new statewide fundraising effort with United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations.

Known as the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, the $23 million dollar launch will focus on helping those in the Prairie State with fulfilling the most basic needs of its residents.