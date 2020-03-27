Illinois reports 488 new cases of COVID-19, 8 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirms 488 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including eight additional deaths.

This brings the total of cases in the Prairie State to 3,026, with 34 deaths in 40 counties.

The age range of cases spans from under 1 year old up to 99 years old.

In his daily press briefing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker reiterated the need to have Illinoisans follow the current stay in place mandate, in order to protect themselves and those in their communities.

Pritzker also acknowledged the recent Congressional approval of the $2.2 trillion rescue packages, saying he would continue to advocate for his constituents.

“We will not rest until our state has what it needs,” said Gov. Pritzker.

