Illinois reports 658 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday

There are 658 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Illinois, and 23 additional confirmed deaths. That brings the state total to 136,762 cases and 6,647 deaths.

The deaths reported Sunday are as follows:

- Champaign County – 1 male 30s

- Cook County – 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 females 50s, 4 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

It's important to note the IDPH now reports both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website, following guidance from the CDC.