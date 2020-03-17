Illinois primary election still on for Tuesday

Despite Coronavirus concerns, polls are open in Illinois for Tuesday's primary vote.

Polling places are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in most locations across the Stateline.

Key races include the Democratic Presidential primary, and Republican primaries for the Winnebago County Board Chairperson and Winnebago County State's Attorney.

Winnebago County is also asking for a half-cent sales tax increase for mental health funding. There are primaries for seven county board seats and several communities are asking voters to increase sales taxes for road projects.

To find your polling place, visit:

www.winnebagocountyclerk.com/election-information

Boone County:

www.boonecountyil.org/content/voter-and-election-information

Stephenson County:

www.co.stephenson.il.us/clerk/elections2020.asp

Ogle County:

www.oglecounty.org/departments/county_clerk/elections.php

Lee County:

www.leecountyil.com/207/Election-Information