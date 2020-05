The state of Illinois adds 2,887 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 73,760, with the ages of those affected ranging from younger than one to older than 100.

The number of deaths jumped by 130 to 3,241. A 90-year-old Boone County woman is included in that total.

Since Thursday afternoon, laboratories processed 20,671 specimens, putting that total at 399,714.