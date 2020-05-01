Illinois' modified stay-at-home takes effect, Rockford businesses reopen

Golf courses, groomers, and flower shops are among the businesses reopened under Illinois' modified stay at home order that went into effect May 1.

MGN

"We encourage them to come out. We feel it is a very safe activity and we are doing our best to keep them safe and our staff," said Duncan Geddes, Aldeen Golf Club.

Aldeen Golf Course is open but golfers can only play in twosomes and tee-times are scheduled in 15-minute intervals.

"Lots of precautions to keep our staff safe, keep our patrons safe and follow the governor's directives and try and get people on the golf course," Geddes said.

With limited tee times, the course is filling up as our groomers like The Barking Lot whose phones are ringing off the hook.

"It's a bit chaotic. I will be here till at least 8 tonight trying to catch up. We are backdated with people we had to reschedule 6 weeks," said Rachel Bloom Lancaster, The Barking Lot.

The Barking Lot staff goes out to the cars to pick-up dogs wearing masks and gloves and washes the dogs as soon as they're dropped off.

"I just wish people would relax, we are doing the best we can," said Debbie Willie, The Barking Lot.

"We have been impressed. We have amazing customers," said Jessica Salisbury, Village Green Home and Garden Center.

Village Green filled with customers who were respectfully social distancing and wearing masks.

"There is a high demand for what we sell right now so we just ask people to be patient so we can get them all the products that they want,” Salisbury said.

A change to Governor Pritzker's executive order also allows places of worship to reopen with restrictions but many are continuing to hold services virtually to keep its congregants safe.