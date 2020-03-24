Illinois legal aid organizations ready to help during COVID-19 crisis

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues in the country and throughout Illinois, officials say there are many resources available for residents.

These resources are available to Illinois residents who need legal assistance during the coronavirus pandemic. “As we face both a health and economic crisis, we know people need legal assistance more now than ever,” said Leslie Corbett, executive director of the Illinois Equal Justice Foundation. “We want to make sure people know where they can turn for help with problems such as accessing government benefits, fighting an eviction or dealing with a child support dispute.”

If you're an Illinois resident and need free or low cost legal assistance during the pandemic, contact the following:

CARPLS Legal Aid Hotline​ for legal information, advice and referrals for Cook County residents, 312-738-9200.

Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, for free legal assistance in southern and central Illinois, 1-877-342-7891.

Prairie State Legal Services, for free legal assistance in northern and western Illinois, 1-800-531-7057.

Illinois Armed Forces Legal Aid Network, for free legal assistance for veterans, active service members, reservists and their dependents, 1-855-452-3526.

IIllinois Legal Aid Online, for online legal research, forms, guidance and statewide legal aid directory.

Illinois Free Legal Answers, a virtual legal clinic where low-income Illinois residents can submit a question online to ask a lawyer for help with a civil legal issue.

These resources are funded in part by the State of Illinois appropriation for civil legal aid, housed in the Office of the Attorney General.

To learn more about the Illinois Equal Justice Foundation and the programs it supports, please visit www.iejf.org.