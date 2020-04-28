Illinois lawmaker from Lake County files bill to limit Gov. Pritzker's disaster proclamations

A lawmaker from Lake County wants to limit Governor J.B. Pritzker's abilities to extend disaster proclamations.

State Senator Dan McConchie (R) of the 26th District from Hawthorn Woods, filed a bill which would require the governor to receive legislative approval to extend the state's disaster proclamation after the first 30 days.

As it stands right now, the state constitution allows a governor to issue a proclamation for only 30 days. It doesn't say it prohibits the governor from reissuing or extending those declarations every 30 days.

In a statement, McConchie says the bill would provide a check on the powers of the governor during a state of emergency and restore a balance between the executive and legislative branches of the state government.

He says, “The idea that a governor can repeatedly and unilaterally continue to issue disaster declarations and exercise unparalleled power and authority over nearly every aspect of our lives – without any oversight from the legislative branch, is truly troubling.”

Senate Bill 3987 would require that after an initial disaster proclamation, the governor could only extend that declaration or make further proclamations concerning the same disaster if the General Assembly passes a resolution to approve the extension.

If the General Assembly can't meet due to health or safety concerns, an extension or further proclamation could continue to be in effect if the President of the Senate, Speaker of the House, Minority Leader of the Senate, and Minority Leader of the House submit written certification that the legislature is unable to convene to provide necessary approval of the extension or further proclamation.

This legislation would ensure that lawmakers have a seat at the table, providing an important check on executive power in emergency situations.

The first disaster proclamation was issued by Pritzker on March 9 and then issued the first stay-at-home that took effect on March 20. More recently, Pritzker plans to issue another disaster proclamation by extending the current stay-at-home order through May 30​.

You can see more details of the bill by reading the copy here​.