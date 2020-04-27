Illinois judge overturns Pritzker's 'stay-at-home' order

A judge has reportedly ruled against Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker in a lawsuit filed over the extension of the state’s stay-at-home order, putting the statewide plan in jeopardy.

Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney ruled againse the executive order, which grants a restraining order to temporarily block the 'stay-at-home' extension that is set to take effect​ on Friday.

Under the ruling, cities could disregard the stay-at-home order and re-open on their own accord beginning on Friday.

"We are certainly going to act in a swift action to have this ruling overturned," Pritzker said in his daily coronavirus press briefing Monday.

Pritzker said the Illinois Attorney General’s office will appeal the ruling and that his office will seek an emergency stay of the judge's ruling while it takes the case to the Illinois Appellate Court.