Jo Daviess and Stephenson Co's report first COVID-19 cases, total Illinois COVID-19 deaths up to 9

Governor Pritzker and Illinois state health officials announced Sunday 3 more deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois. The total deaths in the state from the virus is now at 9. The 3 new deaths included a Cook County man in his 80s, a Chicago man in his 80s, and a McLean County woman in her 70s.

Jo Daviess County, where a resident in their 70s tested positive and Stephenson County where a resident in their teens tested positive report their first cases of COVID-19. In addition, Livingston and Rock Island Counties in the state are also reporting their first cases.

Officials also announced 296 new positive confirmed cases in the state, bringing the total to 1,049 cases in 30 counties. 8,374 people have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the state. The health department also says the first case in an infant has been confirmed. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

Health officials are still learning about this new virus and information and guidance is rapidly evolving. At this time, it is still unknown if a pregnant woman with COVID-19 can pass the virus to her fetus or baby during pregnancy or delivery.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, no infants born to mothers with COVID-19 have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. In these cases, which are a small number, the virus was not found in samples of amniotic fluid or breastmilk.