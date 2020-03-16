Illinois health officials confirm 12 new cases of COVID-19 Monday

The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 12 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across Illinois. As of Monday afternoon, Peoria and Will Counties are the new counties that are reporting cases.

“We know there is a lot of concern as the number of cases and locations increase,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, not everyone who has respiratory symptoms like cough and shortness of breath needs to be tested. Similarly, not everyone who is infected with novel coronavirus needs medical treatment. We want to make sure those at higher risk of severe illness are prioritized for testing and that they can receive the medical care they need. We ask those who have mild symptoms to stay home so the health care system is not overwhelmed.”

With the two new counties today, the IDPH is reporting 105 cases in the state. Other locations with cases so far include Chicago and Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Winnebago, and Woodford counties. Cases have occurred in all age ranges and the number of cases that do not have a clear connection to travel or a known COVID-19 case is increasing.

Information so far suggests that most COVID-19 illness is mild. However, older people and people of all ages with severe chronic medical conditions, like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes, seem to be at higher risk of developing serious illness. It is crucial that we limit contact with older people and those with certain health conditions.