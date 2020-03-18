Illinois health officials announce 128 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, total up to 288 cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 128 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across Illinois. Kendall and Madison counties are the two additional counties that have confirmed cases.

An additional 20 individuals at the long-term care facility in DuPage County experiencing an outbreak have tested positive, bringing the total to 42 (30 residents and 12 staff).

As of Wednesday afternoon, Illinois has 288 cases in 17 counties. Cases have occurred in ages 9 to 91. Cases by county can be found on the IDPH website​.

Social distancing measures everyone can take include:

- Staying home as much as possible

- If gatherings are necessary, limiting the number of people to 10

- Calling to check on family, neighbors, and older adults instead of visiting

- Checking with your provider about telehealth options