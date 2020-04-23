Illinois garden centers to reopen in May

Garden centers in the region celebrate as Governor JB Pritzker announces modifications to Illinois' stay-at-home order.

"It's been devastating so far to our business," said Jessica Salisbury, Village Green Home and Garden CEO.

Salisbury says her business relies on the spring months to sell a majority of its plants.

"The amount of revenue we are bringing is substantially less, like about 80 percent less than it should be," Salisbury said.

During a news conference, Thursday Pritzker extended the stay-at-home order but says garden centers can welcome customers again with a few guidelines.

"I'm just happy we get the opportunity to have our stores open because I know there are a lot of other businesses out there that wish their store could be open,” Salisbury said.

"I'm excited but I am also cautious because we are still going to be doing different procedures this year than we normally do," said Scott Gensler, Gensler Gardens co-owner.

Gensler says his staff is prepared.

"Letting people into our greenhouse and doing it safely is going to definitely help the business," Gensler said.

Under the new executive order, stores must follow social distancing guidelines.

"We've made more displays outside this year than we normally do, not as many tables indoors, and we have lines set up so people have to stay 6 feet apart and we are going to be limiting the number of people in our doors," Gensler said.

All staff and customers must wear face masks too.

"We have all of those masks coming that we had made for a staff member so they will have their own personal face masks," Salisbury said.

The modified stay-at-home order will go into effect on May 1.