Illinois eliminates supply chain challenges for raw testing materials, PPE coming to all counties

Pritzker announced new COVID-19 testing sites, expansion of testing guidelines, an elimination of supply chain problems and more PPE on the way.

"We are utilizing our incredible statewide network of Federally Qualified Health Centers to launch new testing locations in communities across Illinois", said Governor J.B. Pritzker. "These new sites will feed specimens to our network of expanded laboratory capacity. We have sites coming online across Chicago, the Collar Counties, Peoria, and Southern Illinois with many more centers expressing interest and working to get their operations up and running."

Expansion of Testing

The state has partnered with Thermo Fisher to help improve testing capacities at the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) labs and across the state, and Thermo Fisher committed to prioritizing Illinois in its supply chain management. IDPH’s five machines are now up and running with reliable results. As Illinois ramps up testing over the next week the state estimates a new capacity of thousands more tests per day at state labs alone.

The governor also announced that the state has eliminated our supply chain problems as they relate to viral transport medium (VTM) and swabs. These raw materials are critical to helping labs expand the number of specimens that can be collected and tested.

University partners of Illinois Tech, Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, and the University of Illinois at Chicago and at Urbana-Champaign, as well as outside vendors, have committed to providing Illinois with an abundance of VTM and swabs that allows the state to stock state labs, as well as support additional labs throughout the state.

Labs in need of supplemental VTM or swabs to boost their in-house testing capacities can send requests through their local Emergency Management Agencies.

In order to collect more specimens to meet our new capacity, the governor announced that the state will be expanding testing through its statewide network of Federally Qualified Health Centers (FHQCs). In coordination with the Illinois Primary Healthcare Association, Illinois surveyed centers to gauge their interest in helping Illinois expand testing and is now working with dozens of centers to begin taking specimens.

No new testing sites are coming to the Stateline, according to IDPH. The closest new testing location will be in Elgin.

Dozens more are working to bring their operations online in the coming days. For the most up-to-date list of these sites, visit coronavirus.illinois.gov​. There residents can also find information on eligibility for testing and contact information for each testing site.

In order to keep expanding testing across communities, the governor announced an expansion of the State of Illinois’ recommended testing criteria to include all those who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms. This new guidance will apply to state-run drive through testing centers and will be offered to medical providers across Illinois.

Two days ago, Illinois opened its third state drive-through site. The new site in Markham took over 600 specimens on its first day of operation. With this new site, our three drive-throughs now have the ability to run up to 1,800 tests per day.

The state continues to urge people with mild symptoms to call their medical provider before seeking a COVID-19 test.

Personal Protection Equipment Update

In sum, the state has sent out more than 5 million surgical masks, over 1.5 million N95 masks, nearly 20,000 gowns, over 4 million gloves, and nearly 200,000 face shields.

The state has also been able to procure an additional 28 million N95 and KN95 masks, 29 million surgical and disposable masks, 8.4 million gowns and coveralls, 27 million gloves and 7.5 million face shields and goggles. This PPE will be received over the coming weeks.

The statewide 10-day PPE burn rate is under 1.5 million N95 masks, 25 million gloves, 4.4 million gowns and 700,000 surgical masks for hospitals and long-term care facilities, with small set-asides for law enforcement and essential state workers.