Officials announce Illinois now up to 12 deaths from COVID-19 with 236 new cases Monday

Illinois health officials add 236 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois Monday and the death toll is now up to 12, up from 9 on Sunday. The deaths are two men in their 80s and a man in his 90s all from Cook County. Illinois is now at 1,285 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 31 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

A total of 9.868 persons have been tested for the Coronavirus in Illinois, up from 8.374 on Sunday.'

There are no new cases in the Northern Illinois Rockford Region, including Winnebago County.