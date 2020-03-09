Illinois becomes the 15th state in the country to allow legal sports wagering

Place your bets. That's now a legal thing to say in the State of Illinois when it comes to sports wagering.

Today the Land of Lincoln becomes the 15th state in the country to allow legal sports wagering.

Rivers Casino in Des Plaines opened the state’s first sports book this morning, with former Blackhawks player and current announcer Eddie Olzyk placing the first bet.

He wagered 100 bucks that the White Sox would win the American League Pennant at 16 to 1 odds.

The Hard Rock Casino in Rockford is planning on having a sports book, if and when it gets the go ahead from the Illinois gaming board.

