Illinois announces 461 new COVID-19 cases along with 7 new deaths, bringing total to 73

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 461 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, bringing the total to 5,057 in 52 counties.

Officials also announced 7 additional deaths. This brings the total number of deaths to 73. One of those deaths included an incarcerated man from the Stateville Correctional Center. Here is the list of announced deaths:

- Cook County: male 50s, male 60s, female 60s, female 70s

- DuPage County: male 60s

- Kendall County: female 60s

- Will County: male 50s, male 60s

Additionally, 12 men who were incarcerated at Stateville are now hospitalized, including several requiring ventilators.There are 77 more incarcerated individuals with symptoms who are isolated at the facility. Eleven staff are also being isolated.

The Illinois Department of Corrections is taking a number of steps to control the spread of COVID-19 in its correctional centers. Staff who work with individuals in isolation and quarantine, as well as in the health center, are wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE) and all staff are wearing some PPE.Staff are also having their temperature checked daily as they enter the facility.

Correctional centers with a confirmed case are placed on lockdown, which means there is no movement around the facility except for medical care. Incarcerated individuals who show symptoms are being tested.

Clark, Crawford, Marion, Randolph, and Saline counties are now reporting cases. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

Over 30,000 people have been tested for the Coronavirus as of Monday.

Governor Pritzker also announced Winnebago County will be getting additional PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) from the state very soon.