Illinois announces just over 1,000 new cases, total now over 30,000; 33 new deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 1,197 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 30,357 cases in 93 counties. In addition, officials announce 33 new deaths, bringing the state total to 1,290 deaths so far.

• Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s

• DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

• Kane County: 1 female 90s

• Madison County: 1 male 50s

• Monroe County: 1 female 90s

• Sangamon County: 1 male 90s

• St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

• Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Over 143,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 so far in Illinois.