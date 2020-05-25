Illinois announces an additional 1,713 cases and 31 new deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,713 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 31 additional deaths.

- Cook County: 1 female 30, 1 male 30, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s

- La Salle County: 2 male 60s

- Madison County: 1 male 70s

- McDonough County: 1 female 60s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

- Union County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 male 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

This is the lowest 24-hour death total since April 19.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 112,017 cases, including 4,884 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,643 specimens for a total of 769,564. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May16 – May 22 is 12%.