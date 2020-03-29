Illinois announces 1,105 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and 18 new deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,105 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 18 additional deaths. This brings the total number of deaths to 65.

- Cook County: male 50s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 80s, female 80s

- DuPage County: male 60s

- Kane County: male 40s, 2 males 90s

- Kendal County: male 60s

- LaSalle County: male 80s

- St. Clair County: female 70s

Bond, Knox, Menard, and Montgomery counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 4,596 cases, including 65 deaths, in 47 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

So far, Illinois now has 4,596 positive cases running nearly 4,000 tests a day with 28,000 tests completed so far.