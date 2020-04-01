Illinois announces 986 new cases and 42 additional deaths, bringing the total to 141

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 986 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 42 additional deaths. The Winnebago County and Carroll County deaths that were announced yesterday locally are now in the official state list.

Carroll County: 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 2 males 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 60s, 5 males 70s, 3 females 70s, 3 male 80s, 4 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100s. (5 incomplete data)

- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

- Kane County: 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 90s

- Will County: 1 male 60s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s

Massac and Vermilion counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 6,980 cases, including 141 deaths, in 56 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.