Illinois announces 937 new COVID-19 cases along with 26 new deaths, bringing total to 99

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 937 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, bringing the total to 5,994 in 54 counties.

Officials also announced 26 additional deaths. This brings the total number of deaths to 99. Here is the list of new deaths:

- Cook County: 2 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 female 60s, 5 males 70s, 2 females 70s, 3 male 80s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 2 females 70s

- Kane County: 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 female 60s

- McLean County: 1 male 70s

- Morgan County: 1 male 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 30s

- Will County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 80

Ford and Ogle counties are now reporting cases. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years. One of the deaths is from Stateville prison.

In addition, over 35,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the state.

Pritzker also says that Illinois has received over 5,000,000 units of donated PPE (personal protective equipment) and other supplies from hundreds of corporations, small businesses, organizations and individuals.