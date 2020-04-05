Illinois announces 899 new cases, total now over 11,000; 31 new deaths, total at 274

IDPH announces 899 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 11,256 in Illinois in 71 counties. They also announced 31 new deaths, bringing that total to 274.

- Cook County: 2 male 40’s, 3 female 50’s, 1 male 50’s, 1 female 60’s, 2 male 60’s, 2 female 70’s, 2 male 70’s, 4 female 80’s, 1 male 80’s, 1 female 90’s

- DuPage County: 3 female 70’s, 1 female 80’s

- Kane County: 1 male 70’s, 2 female 80’s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 80’s

- Lake County: 1 male 60’s

- Montgomery: 1 male 50’s

- Peoria: 1 male 90’s

- Will: 1 male 60’s

In addition, an additional 6,000 people have been tested since Saturday. Now just under 59,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Illinois.