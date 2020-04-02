Illinois announces 715 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths, total now at 157

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 715 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 16 additional deaths. This brings the total deaths to 157 in Illinois. The death in Whiteside County that 23 News reported yesterday is now in the state official list.

- Christian County: 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 4 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- DuPage County: 1 female 80s

- McHenry County: 1 male 60s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 90s

85% of the cases in Illinois are in ages 60 or older. The 715 new cases bring the total numbers of cases in the state to 7,695 cases in 61 counties. Logan, Macoupin, Mercer, Moultrie, and Piatt counties are now reporting cases.

As of Thursday, over 43,000 people have been tested for COVID-19. he age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.