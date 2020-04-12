Illinois announces 672 new COVID-19 cases, total over 20,000; 43 new deaths

Illinois state health officials announce 672 new cases on Easter Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 20,852 in 86 out of 102 counties. In addition, 43 new deaths were also announced. The new deaths are from the following locations:

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 5 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s.

- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Kane County: 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

- Will County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s

The 43 new deaths bring the total number to 720 in the state. Pritzker also announced that the death total is at its lowest levels in six days.

An additional 7,956 people were tested for COVID-19, showing that now over 100,000 people have been tested for the virus so far.