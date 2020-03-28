Illinois announces 465 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, 13 new deaths including an infant

Illinois announced 465 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total to 3,491 cases in 43 counties. Carroll, Fayette, and Macon counties are now reporting cases.

Health officials also announced 13 new deaths in the state, bringing the total to 47. Pritzker also says that a state employee, a member of the team at the Department of Human Services and an infant were among the deaths.

“There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us.”

Older adults are at higher risk of severe illness, and more than 85% of deaths in Illinois are among individuals 60 years of age and older. However, people of all ages are suffering severe illness.

The 13 new deaths include:

- Cook County: infant, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 70s, female 80s, male 80s

- McHenry County: male 50s

- Kane County: 2 males 70s

- Lake County: female 90s

- Will County: female 90s

Pritzker also says plans are in place to use McCormick Place in Chicago as a large field hospital in the event that local health care facilities are overwhelmed.