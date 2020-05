Illinois announces 2,450 new COVID-19 cases and 102 new deaths

IDPH officials announce 2,450 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total to 58,505 positive cases in 97 counties so far. In addition, officials announce 102 new deaths stemming from COVID-19, bringing the state total to 2,559 deaths.

- Boone County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Clinton County: 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 8 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- Jefferson County: 2 females 90s

- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- McDonough County: 1 male 70s

- McHenry County: 1 male 60s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

In addition, more COVID-19 tests were performed. Over the last 24 hours, 15,208 tests were performed bringing the state total to 299,896 tests that have been performed thus far.

The Illinois Department of Veteran’s Affairs is reporting one resident at its LaSalle Veterans’ Home testing positive. Testing efforts are underway at the facility.