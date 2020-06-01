Illinois announces 23 new deaths of COVID-19, lowest 24-hour death toll in 60 days

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 974 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 23 additional deaths.

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

- Kankakee County: 3 males 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 70s

The 23 deaths announced was the lowest total over a 24-hour period in 60 days. The last time this occurred was on April 2 when 16 deaths were announced.

The last time under 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 was announced over a 24-hour period was back on April 5, when 899 deaths were announced.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 121,234 cases, including 5,412 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,014 specimens for a total of 918,273. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 25–May 31 is 6%.