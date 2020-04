Illinois announces 2,049 new cases, total over 35K; 98 new deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 2,049 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 35,108 cases in 96 counties.

In addition, 98 new deaths were announced bringing the state total to 1,565 deaths stemming from COVID-19.

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 7 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 5 females 80s, 16 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 3 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 80s, 2 females 90s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 60s

- Kane County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 90s

- Kendall County: 1 female 60s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

- Macon County: 1 female 60s

- Madison County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

- McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Monroe County: 1 male 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

In the last 24 hours, an additional 9.349 COVID-19 tests were conducted bringing the total number of tests to 164,346 so far in the state.