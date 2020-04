Illinois announces 1,551 new cases, total now over 33K, 119 new deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 1,551 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, bringing the total to 33,059 cases in 96 counties.

In addition, 119 new deaths were announced bringing the state total to 1,468 deaths from the Coronavirus. The new list is here. DISCLAIMER: The Boone and Winnebago County deaths were previously announced yesterday.

- Boone County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

- Carroll County: 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 9 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 10 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 9 females 70s, 14 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 17 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 5 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 90s

- Jackson County: 1 male 80s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Madison County: 1male 70s, 1 male 80s

- McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s

- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s

- Woodford County: 1 female 70s

In addition, an additional 6,639 new tests were performed over the last 24 hours for a total of 154,997 COVID-19 tests so far.