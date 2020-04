Illinois announces 1,529 new COVID-19 cases, 82 new deaths

IDPH announced 1,529 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Illinois along with 82 new deaths, bringing the total to 462.

- Boone County: 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 4 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 8 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 12 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s,

- Kane County: 1 male 60s

- Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

- Macon County: 1 male 80s

- Madison County: 1 female 60s

- McHenry County: 1 male 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s

- Will County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s

In addition, over 75,000 people have now been tested for COVID-19, up by nearly 6,300 from Tuesday. Stark County is now reporting a case.

There are now 15,078 total cases in 78 counties. The ages of cases range from younger than one to older than 100 years.