Illinois announces 1,293 cases, total now over 19,000; 81 new deaths

The Illinois Department of Health announces 1,293 cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 19,180 cases in 86 counties. McDonough, Perry and Warren counties are now reporting a case.

In addition, officials announce 81 new deaths in the state related to COVID-19 bringing the total to 677 deaths. The new deaths are as follows

- Champaign County: 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 9 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

- Jackson County: 1 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- McHenry County: 1 male 60s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

Over 5,200 more people were tested over the last 24 hours, now just under 93,000 people in Illinois have been tested for the novel coronavirus.

The State of Illinois is closely monitoring all of our state facilities. The Illinois Department of Veterans Affair (IDVA) is reporting a single employee at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is isolating at home and a full contract tracing investigation is underway to determine potential exposures. At this time, there are no positive cases in residents at any of the Illinois Veterans homes.

Additionally, a separate stand-alone facility on the Manteno grounds, the Prince Home that serves homeless veterans, has seen four employees and two homeless veterans also test positive for COVID-19. A contract tracing investigation is underway to determine potential exposures.

On March 11, the staff at IDVA implemented agency-wide enhanced safety protocols to protect our veteran heroes and staff. Those measures include health screenings of staff and residents, maintaining social distancing practices, and intensified cleaning and disinfection protocols. This also includes minimizing movement within the facility including restricting outside visitor and encouraging residents to remain in their rooms.