Illinois announces 1006 new COVID-19 cases, total now over 12,000; 33 new deaths, total at 307

IDPH announces 1006 new cases Monday, bringing the state total to 12,262 cases. In addition, the state announced 33 new deaths, bringing that total to 307.

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 5 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 50s

- Lake County: 2 males 80s

- Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s

In addition, 62,942 people have been tested so far in Illinois from COVID-19, up from 58,983 on Sunday. Jefferson and Wabash counties are now reporting cases. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.