Illinois announces 1006 new COVID-19 cases, total now over 12,000; 33 new deaths, total at 307

Updated: Mon 2:40 PM, Apr 06, 2020

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) -- IDPH announces 1006 new cases Monday, bringing the state total to 12,262 cases. In addition, the state announced 33 new deaths, bringing that total to 307.

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 5 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- DeKalb County: 1 male 50s
- Lake County: 2 males 80s
- Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s

In addition, 62,942 people have been tested so far in Illinois from COVID-19, up from 58,983 on Sunday. Jefferson and Wabash counties are now reporting cases. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

 