Illinois announces 1,209 new COVID-19 cases and 53 new deaths, total now at 210

The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 1,209 new positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state's total to 8,904.

53 additional deaths are being reported, totaling 210 statewide. The new deaths come from seven counties:

- Christian County: 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 4 male 50s, 4 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 2 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 female 100s

- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

- Kane County: 1 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 female 60s, 4 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Will County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

The ages of patients range from younger than one to older than 100 years.