Illinois announces 73 new deaths, the highest so far in 24 hours; 1,287 new cases

Illinois announces 73 new deaths from COVID-19, the highest number of deaths so far in a 24 hour period during the pandemic. This now means there are 380 deaths so far from COVID-19 in Illinois.

IDPH also confirms that the two deaths reported in Winnebago County from yesterday are 2 men in their 80s. Here is the full list of announced deaths:

- Champaign County: 1 male 80s

- Christian County: 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 30s, 3 females 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 1 unknown, 8 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

- Ford County: 1 male 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 60s

- Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Madison County: 1 female 80s

- McHenry County: 1 female 70s

- Monroe County: 1 male 80s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

- Will County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

- Winnebago County: 2 males 80s

Health officials also confirmed 1,287 cases in Illinois, bringing the total to 13,549 positive cases so far in 71 counties. Coles, Lawrence, Richland ans Shelby counties are now reporting cases. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.