Illinois Tollway approves 2 Stateline construction projects

The Illinois Tollway Board of Directors approved 10 construction and eight professional engineering services contracts totaling nearly $270.3 million at its March Board meeting, including two in the Stateline.

A $5 million dollar contract was awarded to William Charles Construction of Rockford, for pavement and structural preservation on the westbound Interstate 90/Jane Addams Tollway between Rockton Road and the Kishwaukee River Bridge.

An additional $4.9 million contract was awarded to Civil Constructors of Freeport, for local crossroad bridge rehabilitation along Interstate 90 between Rockton Road and Interstate 39.

In a statement, those with the ITBD said, “To date, nearly $7.5 billion has been invested by the Illinois Tollway since the Move Illinois Program began in 2012, with more than $2 billion of that total committed to small, diverse and veteran-owned firms. In addition, the capital program has created or sustained an estimated 79,540 total jobs as of February 2020.”