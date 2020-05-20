Illinois State Police says no arrests will be made, but says businesses should follow 'stay-at-home' order

In a tweet (see below) Tuesday night, the Illinois State Police says it will not issue criminal misdemeanors to anyone violating Gov. J.B. Pritzker's 'stay-at-home' order.

However, it says corporations, LLPs and other business entities may get citations issued for operating in violation. Emergency rules filed by Pritzker's administration last Friday say that any business in Illinois caught in defiance of the order say this is a violation of the Illinois Department of Public Health's regulations.

These new rules say businesses could be charged with a Class A misdemeanor, punishable with a fine anywhere from $75 up to $2,500. Pritzker's office also says less than a year in jail is also possible depending on the case.

A bipartisan oversight committee made up of state legislators has the chance to review the new rules Wednesday as lawmakers return to Springfield. If the committee doesn't take action to reject the rules, they would remain in effect for 150 days.