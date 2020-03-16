Illinois Secretary of State closes all driver services facilities, asks for REAL ID deadline to be pushed back

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced all offices, including Driver Services facilities statewide, will be closed through March 31.

Expiration dates for driver’s licenses, identification (ID) cards, vehicle registrations and other transactions and document filings will be extended by 30 days through an emergency rule.

White also joins a growing list of states and industries calling on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to push back the Oct. 1, 2020, federal REAL ID deadline due to the impact COVID-19 is having on the general public and driver’s license and ID card-issuing agencies nationwide.

“After careful consideration, it is clear that this decision to close offices and Driver Services facilities is the right one to make for the health and safety of Illinoisans,” said White. “This important action will help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

Many transactions with the Secretary of State's office may be conducted online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com​. You can obtain a duplicate driver's license or ID card, renew a vehicle registration, obtain a driver record abstract, renew a standard driver's license with the Safe Driver Renewal program and file Business Services documents.