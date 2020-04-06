Illinois SNAP recipients to begin receiving maximum benefit amounts this week

Illinois residents who are on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will begin receiving maximum benefits this week. The 450,000 households who receive these benefits will begin receiving the additional money by April 20.

“No Illinoisan should ever have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, especially during an ongoing public health emergency,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker. “Expanding the amount of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits people receive will help families stay safe and healthy in the coming months.”

Increased benefits will be automatically loaded onto SNAP recipients’ Link cards, and there is no need for anyone to re-apply, visit an office, or call. All new applications authorized in April will also receive the maximum allotment for their household size.

Recipients with 1 person in the household will receive $194; a household with 2 will receive $355; a household with 3 will receive $509; 4 will receive $646. You can see the full list with more amounts here​.