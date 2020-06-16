Illinois Republican Party sues Governor J.B. Pritzker

The Illinois Republican Party filed a lawsuit against Governor J.B. Pritzker. Party members claim their First Amendment rights are violated under Gov. Pritzker's COVID-19 orders, which does not currently allow people to gather in groups of more than 10. It means the party cannot organize rallies or grassroots efforts.

"Elections are a time bound activity," says Attorney Daniel Suhr with the Liberty Justice Center. "These six months that we're in right now are the most important. This is when voters are the most engaged. This is when activists and volunteers are most energized."

However, with COVID-19 rules large gatherings are not permitted in Illinois. However, protests with thousands of attendees continue for a third week. Pritzker marched in at least one protest in Illinois so far.

"The days of Governor Pritzker picking winners and losers is about to come to an end," says Illinois Republican Party Chairperson Tim Schneider. "Thousands of people are gathering in parking lots and in streets to talk about important issues of racial injustices and police brutality," says Suhr. "And the Governor's not only looking the other way on that when it comes to the violation of his executive order, he's marching in the streets."

Attorneys are now asking for a prompt response from the legal system to grant them the ability to meet as political parties with more than 10 people.

"The First Amendment requires that similar speakers be treated similarly," explains Suhr. "And so you think about what's a similar speaker to a church? Well, it's a political party. What's a similar speaker to a protest gathering? Well, it's a rally or town hall meeting."

The Illinois Democratic Party, and those that disapprove the lawsuit, say the Governor allowed protests when residents fought for the state to reopen with out taking legal action. They question what the difference is. Suhr believes the issue is not that people are protesting, but that the Governor is still enforcing some groups to keep gatherings small in the wake of protests across the state.

"Remember, this is the same governor who wanted to fine and criminally charge small business owners who opened early," says Schneider.

The Democratic Party of Illinois's Executive Director Mary Morrissey issues the following statement to 23 News reporter Courtney Sisk:

"We recall large groups of Republicans freely gathering at the Capitol and in downtown Chicago to protest Governor Pritzker's handling of how to reopen the state without legal ramifications. This lawsuit is a distraction from the real issue - a Republican president who the IL GOP considers the 'man of our time,' but has let over a hundred thousand Americans die because of his inaction. We support Governor Pritzker and the exemplary leadership he's shown throughout this public health crisis."

Illinois will enter phase four of reopening on June 26. During that time groups of 50 or fewer people will be able to gather.