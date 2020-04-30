Illinois Lieutenant Governor speaks with students about mental health

Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton speaks virtually with students about their mental health amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

"As we begin the month of May tomorrow not only will Governor Pritzker's stay at home order be extended with some modifications but we also kick off mental health awareness month," said Stratton.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Illinois students across the state opened up about struggles they're having that have stemmed from the pandemic.

"I'm a senior in high school and I was looking forward to events that seniors all across the state are missing out on," said Illinois senior Muriel Rowen. "I was looking forward to those things,but I was also dealing with things mental health problems on my own that were unrelated with the pandemic. "

Mental health experts encourage students to do something everyday that makes them happy to make the sheltering in place a little more bearable.

"A lot of people think self care is a one off like today I'm doing to meditate or do yoga it's not it has to be all the time and every single person should have a different self care plan," said National Alliance on Mental Illness Executive Director Alexa James.

