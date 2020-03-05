Illinois health officials announce 5th Coronavirus case

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Cook County Department of Public Health (CDPH) today announced a fifth Illinois resident has tested positive at the IDPH laboratory for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The fifth case is a Cook County resident in his 20's who flew into Chicago O'Hare International Airport earlier this month after traveling to Italy. According to officials, the individual acquired the infection while in Italy and is currently hospitalized at Rush University Medical Center in isolation. As of this time, public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts.

The CDC has confirmed one of the recent presumptive cases and the other case is still awaiting results. Both of the individuals from these cases remain at home in isolation and are doing well. Officials say the exposure route for the third and fourth cases is not known. Both people recently traveled to another state, but health officials haven't been able to link then to a confirmed COVID-19 case here in Illinois or in the other state.

Illinois’ two previously confirmed cases have both recovered. Public health officials continue to monitor individuals throughout Illinois who have a history of travel to an affected area or who have had close contact with a confirmed case. Illinois was the first state to be able to test for COVID-19 and IDPH continues to test for the virus in all three of its laboratories in Chicago, Springfield and Carbondale.