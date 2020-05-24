Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announces guidelines for phase three

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker released industry-specific guidelines for reopening businesses in phase three.

All four regions in the state are on track to enter phase three in June. The initial news of reopening came without specific guidelines and rules for reopening, leaving local business owners confused as to what is and is not allowed.

Sunday, Gov. Pritzker cleared things up. He announced guidelines and toolkits for 10 industries. Those industries are:

-Manufacturing

-Health and fitness centers

-Offices

-Personal care (salons)

-Retail

-Outdoor recreation

-Service counters

-Day camps

-Youth sports

-Restaurants and bars (for outdoor seating)

To view the industry guidelines, definitions and toolkits click here