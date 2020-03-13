Illinois Gaming Board to close casinos for two weeks

Gamblers in the Land of Lincoln will have to find another way to test their luck for the next two weeks. The Illinois Gaming Board is suspending operations for its ten casinos statewide starting Monday, March 16.

To mitigate the possibility of COVID-19, the IGB announced in a statement Friday night that the facilities must suspend gambling operations for the next 14 days.

The Board stated "the public health of patrons, casino employees, IGB staff, and others is of paramount importance".

IGB said it will continue to monitor developments in the coronavirus pandemic and will update licensees and the public as often as possible.

Rivers Casino in Des Plaines just opened the first sports book in the state this week.